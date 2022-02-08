Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff's Office confirm their officers did not fire weapons in shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — Two law enforcement agencies are reaffirming their officers did not fire weapons in what was described as an "officer-involved shooting" on Madison's far east side.
On Monday, Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes released a statement clarifying his officers' involvement at the scene of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard. Barnes said his officers were assigned to maintain the outer perimeter and that assisting outside agencies during larger operations is not uncommon.
Authorities stated several law enforcement agencies were working collaboratively to arrest Quadren Wilson, 38, of Beaver Dam when shots were fired. Wilson was hospitalized, but has since been released and is now being held in the Dane County Jail on a DOC hold.
"No Madison officers fired their weapons. Nor did they witness the shooting," Barnes said. "All three helped provide aid and secured the scene until investigators with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrived. Our department respects the investigative process that is being led by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office."
Tuesday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office, which is the lead investigating agency, released an update also stating its officers were not involved in the incident.
The Sheriff's Office is also asking for the community's patience as it continues to interview witnesses and those involved, as well as process collected evidence and look for additional evidence connected to the incident.
"We will release additional information when it is appropriate to share and it does not interfere with the integrity of the investigation," the statement read.
Agents with the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation were also present at the time of the shooting.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have video recordings is asked to contact police through a tip line at 608-284-6900.