Madison Police Department investigating bomb threat that evacuated downtown business

MADISON (WKOW) — A downtown business was evacuated after a bomb threat Monday, according to the Madison Police Department.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to the Target on State Street for reports of a bomb threat that was called in to staff just before 7 p.m. Monday.
Upon arriving, officers worked to secure the area and store management evacuated the store while MPD investigated.
Lisko said officers were assisted by an explosives detection K-9 team from the Wisconsin State Capitol Police and determined no explosives were on scene.
Detectives are reviewing digital evidence, and the investigation is ongoing. Lisko said MPD does not believe there is any threat to the store or public at this time.