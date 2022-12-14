Madison Police Department investigating early morning gunshots

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots on the city's north side.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the reports came in around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday after gunshots were heard on Troy Dr. between Harper Rd. and Lerdahl Rd.
Witnesses reported seeing someone "speed away" from the area in a car.
Fryer said the suspect vehicle was later found unoccupied on Wyldewood Drive. She said unfired rounds were in "plain view" inside the vehicle.
No arrest has been made, and Fryer said the investigation is ongoing.