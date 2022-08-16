Madison Police Department looking to locate 2 suspects wanted for retail theft

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for help in locating a man wanted for a burglary in Madison.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer says Allen Vasquez Rodriguez is wanted for a burglary on Verona Road, as well as "numerous retail thefts." Fryer said he's been spotted stealing items such as power tools and yard equipment from "several area businesses."
Fryer said Vasquez Rodriguez may be with Hannah Magli, who she says is also wanted for retail theft.
MPD is asking the two suspects to turn themselves in.
Anyone with information on the thefts are asked to contact MPD at 608-255-2345. Tipsters can also contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.