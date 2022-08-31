Madison police discover another cord strung across west side bike path

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police discovered another cord strung across a bike path on Madison's west side.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were patrolling a bike path near Allied Drive early Wednesday morning because of the previous cord strung stretched across the path.

At 4 a.m., she said officers found a new wire cord placed across the path in a "dangerous manner." One man has reportedly been injured by a previous cord.

Officers removed the cord and collected it as evidence.

Madison police report that they are actively investigating these incidents and are asking for the public's help. If you have any information about this case or have observed something of interest, contact Dane County Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit an online tip at p3tips.com.

MPD can also be contacted directly at 608-255-2345.

Madison police are encouraging cyclists to be vigilant in bike paths in that area, especially during the early morning. They advise cyclists to use proper lighting and ride at safe speeds.