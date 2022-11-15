Madison police doing extra patrols to focus on alcohol, seatbelt laws

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are buckling down on seatbelt and alcohol laws for the last few weeks of November.
In a Blotter post, the Madison Police Department is partnering the Dane County Sheriff's Office to conduct extra patrols to focus on these laws.
The department said the goal of these extra patrols is to enhance public safety and prevent needless tragedies.
MPD said someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin, and thousands of unbuckled passengers are killed every year in crashes throughout the United States.
"Please buckle up, slow down and drive sober," the post reads.