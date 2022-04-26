Madison police explain why late toddler was in the care of man wanted for child abuse

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police revealed more about the investigation into the suspect accused of causing the death of a 20-month-old girl inside an apartment Monday.
Officers arrested Marshawn Giles, 23, on child abuse charges stemming from an investigation last week involving the same family. Currently, Giles is not being held on charges related to the toddler's death, but he is considered a suspect.
Police responded to an undisclosed home in Dane County for a report of possible child abuse last week. Giles was not at the home when officers got there, but they established probable cause for his arrest.
Police said the abuse allegations last week did not involve the 20-month-old baby who died Monday.
Officers recommended the other children involved in the abuse allegations remain in the care of family members since there was not a formal order to take them out of the home. These children were not at the Schroeder Road apartment when authorities responded Monday.
The Madison Police Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team were working with the Special Victims Unit and officers who responded to the undisclosed Dane County home to develop a plan to arrest Giles. Police had not come into contact with him until they were sent to a Schroeder Road apartment early Monday morning.
Madison police previously reported the toddler's mother, who was also hurt Monday, had a domestic relationship with Giles.
"The Madison Police Department understands this tragic situation is difficult to process. We are thinking about the little girl's family and our community who are mourning her death," Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a press release.