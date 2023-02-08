 Skip to main content
Madison police find bank robbery suspect hiding in local shelter's bathroom

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police said a man suspected of robbing a bank was arrested Saturday after an officer discovered him hiding in a local shelter's bathroom. 

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an officer on patrol spotted the suspect, identified as Richard Chapman, at the shelter Saturday around noon and confronted him. The man ran and hid in the bathroom until his arrest.

During the incident, Fryer said he spat in an officer's face.

Fryer said officers found evidence linking Chapman to the robbery at Park Bank on E. Main on February 3. During the robbery, a man gave a note to the teller demanding money and indicating he had a weapon. 

Fryer said the man ran from the bank with a "significant amount of cash." No weapon was displayed. 

Chapman was arrested for discharging bodily fluids at a public worker, resisting and obstructing, possessing drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

Fryer said additional charges related to the robbery case are likely.

