Madison police find burglary suspect still inside east side store

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police officers were able were able to capture a burglary suspect while he was still in the store he was robbing early Friday morning.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to the Mobile Gas Station on E. Washington Ave. near Mendota St. at 3:45 a.m.
Fryer said the suspect was still inside the store, and was taken into custody after trying to escape.
The suspect, who Fryer identifies as Tyler Towsley, was arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping.