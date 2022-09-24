Madison Police find crashed vehicle hit by gunfire on east side

MADISON (WKOW) - Police officers found an unoccupied, crashed vehicle that was hit by gunfire on Madison's east side.
According to a Madison Police incident report, an officer heard a vehicle crash followed by gunshots near N. Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street a little after 3:00 Saturday morning.
Officers then found the crashed vehicle with no one in it. Police say there was "evidence" of it being hit by gunshots.
There are no reported signs of injuries at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.