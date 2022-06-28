Madison police find dozens of shell casing after shooting at 'packed' northside park

MADISON (WKOW) — No one is hurt, but several homes are damaged after a shooting at a park on Madison's north side Friday.
According to Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the shots were fired around 8:15 p.m. around the same time fireworks were going off in the area.
Officers already on scene estimated there were around 100 people in Demetral Park during the shooting, but no one was hurt. Many left soon after the shooting.
Around a dozen shell casing were found in the park shelter and basketball court. Additional casings were located on a nearby bike path, and construction workers said they heard bullets going over their heads.
Two homes were hit by bullets.
Madison police located a backpack at the park with "several loaded magazines," and the Maple Bluff Police Department found two cars will guns, drugs and money inside.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.