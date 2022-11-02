Madison police finds a dozen shell casings, but no damage at shots fired report on west side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's west side.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said it happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on Flower Lane off N. Gammon Road.
Officers on scene found over a dozen shell casings, but no property damage was found and no one was hurt.
Lisko said officers are investigating what led up to the shooting and are reviewing physical and digital evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.