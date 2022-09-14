Madison police give tips on what you can do if you know someone who's prone to going missing

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the wake of a Silver Alert, the Madison Police Department (MPD) is sharing helpful tips on how community members can best help police find their loved ones.
Late Tuesday, MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to the area of Buell Street and Winnebago Street in downtown Madison for report of a missing adult.
The 75-year-old man with dementia after was found after police issued a Silver Alert and conducted a search with K-9s, drones and a number of officers. Lisko said was found seven miles from home at a business in Burke.
Lisko said that there are a few things you can do if you know someone who is prone to go missing, like small children or those with cognitive conditions:
- Keep a current photo of your loved one that you can share with responding officers.
- Be mindful of past tendencies of your family member or friend and where they might go, who they know and what kinds of things they like.
- Be prepared to share how officers can best interact with your loved one when police find them. For example, what is helpful for them, and what is not? These things can help police better interact with your loved one.
- Let police know if your loved one has any medical conditions and if they take any medications. This information is part of the criteria for certain alerts that MPD can issue, and it can inform the way police proceed with the investigation.