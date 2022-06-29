Madison Police holds pop-up event highlighting MPD Pride unit

MADISON (WKOW) — As pride month comes to a close, the Madison Police Department is making sure families know what resources are available to the LGBTQ+ community.
On Wednesday, police held an outreach event outside the Henry Vilas Zoo. There, families got a chance to learn more about the department's LGBTQ+ resource group, MPD Pride — which is made up of members of the community and commission members.
One member told 27 News it's a way to show people that the department works to be inclusive for both members of its own department and for those within the community.
"I know a lot of people have have negative things going on that maybe they would feel more comfortable talking to someone who's a member of the community of the LGBTQ community that's within the department," said Nicki Stapleton, co-chair of MPD Pride. "And we have had people specifically request a member of our unit talk to them."
You can learn more about the group by emailing pride@cityofmadison.com