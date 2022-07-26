Madison Police: Homicide victim shot in the head; identified as Milwaukee teen

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police officials said a homicide victim found in a stolen car was shot in the head.
The Dane County Medical Examiner Tuesday identified the victim as Laron Bynum, 18, of Milwaukee.
Authorities said Bynum was discovered Friday in a car in the middle of Vahlen Street in Madison Friday morning.
Dane County Court records show Savion Grant, 20, was in the car and a witness to the shooting.
According to a probable cause statement used to support Grant's arrest, Bynum "...was found shot in the head in the back seat of a 2020 white Kia Optima." Court records add the car was reported as stolen to Fitchburg Police from the 3300 block of Leopold Avenue hours before its discovery in Madison. Records say Grant "was later apprehended...running from the Kia."
In addition to being charged with felony auto theft in connection to the stolen Kia, Grant is charged with burglarizing another car in 2020, and stealing a woman's watch and pawning it last year.
Grant's attorney said Grant claims he acquired the car for marijuana and did not know it was stolen.
But according to the probable cause statement, the person who swapped the car with Grant showed him how to use a USB device to start the sedan.
"My understanding is that Mr. Grant has had recent referrals from law enforcement and is involved in an ongoing stealing of cars and burglaries," Assistant Dane County District Attorney Thomas Valerian said.
A court commissioner set Grant's bail at $9,000.
Court records do not reflect what Grant has told investigators about the homicide, other than being the driver of the stolen car.
The owner of the stolen car is identified as a woman and by her initials. A criminal complaint against Grant states she discovered the car's theft when she went to its parking space. Records do not reference whether the theft victim suspected anyone of taking the sedan.
Madison Police officials said around the same time Bynum and the car were discovered on Vahlen Street, officers responded to shots being fired at nearby Vera Court. Authorities said shell casings were found both at Vahlen Street and Vera Court.
Grant returns to court next month for a preliminary hearing.