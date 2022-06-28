 Skip to main content
Madison police identify 'hotspot' for car theft on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Police officers serving Madison's east side have identified a "hotspot" for stolen cars. 

According to the East District Blotter, there has been an increase of thefts in the area of North Thompson Drive and Hwy 30 during the last three weeks. 

Oftentimes, the "problematic times" were in the early morning hours, and in some cases, cars were damaged while someone tried to gain entry. 

The suspects are targeting Hyundais and Kias, types of cars police have already identified as being a greater risk for being stolen. 

The East District encourages drivers to park inside when possible and consider buying theft deterrent devices for when they don't. 

Those who spot suspicious behavior in the area should report it by calling 911. 

