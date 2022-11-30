Madison police identify State Street shooting suspect, call him 'armed and dangerous'

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department identified the person suspected of shooting someone on State Street Tuesday afternoon.

In a press conference, Chief Shon Barnes said officers are searching for Lamar Jefferson, 40.

Jefferson, who Barnes said has ties to Milwaukee, is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, Barnes said you should call police and not interact with him.

The shooting took place on State Street just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Barnes said the 29-year-old victim is "still alive and under the care of medical professionals."

He further explained that the victim and suspect knew each other and said the shooting was targeted.

Barnes said he understood that the community may feel uneasy after Tuesday's "series of unfortunate events."

"We are doing everything possible to keep Madison safe," Barnes said.

One of the steps police are taking will be increasing patrols in the area for the foreseeable future.

Barnes claims crime on State Street is down. He said data shows the shooting was the first weapons violation in this zone all year. In 2021, there were 11 weapons violations in the area.