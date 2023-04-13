Madison police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police have identified the driver suspected in a February hit-and-run crash that killed a 66-year-old man and his dog.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer identifies the suspect as 21-year-old Tiambra I. Walker.

Fryer said the department referred charges of hit-and-run involving death and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a passenger under 16.

Fryer said a toddler was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Over 60 officers, detectives, sergeants, investigators, commanders and civilian staff helped in the investigation, according to Fryer.

No additional information was immediately available.