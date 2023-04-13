Madison police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely Again This Afternoon...
.The Red Flag Warning has been issued again for today. Very warm,
breezy, and dry conditions will support critical fire weather
conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, BREEZY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND
VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...
* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.
* TIMING... For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s.
* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&