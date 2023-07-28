Madison police identify suspects in east side homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department identified two suspects in a deadly shooting on the city's east side.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Mark A. Parks, Jr., 21, and Devonte Gafford, 32, are wanted for first-degree intentional homicide.

20-year-old Devon D. Grant was shot and killed on Milwaukee Street and Milky Way the afternoon of July 13. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that day.

The homicide was the eighth deadly shooting in Madison this year.

Parks is described as a 6'3" tall and 280 lbs. Gafford is described as 5'10" tall and 280 lbs.

Fryer said both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Parks or Gafford should call 911.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or submitting a tip online at p3tips.com