Madison police increasing patrols in March to enforce alcohol, seatbelt laws

(WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department will be doing extra patrols this March to enforce state seatbelt and alcohol laws.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the goal of these patrols is to make the public safer and prevent needless tragedies.
Fryer said someone is hurt or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin, and thousands of unbuckled passengers die every year in crashes throughout the U.S.
"The Madison Police Department needs your help to make our roads safer in 2023," Fryer said. "Please put your cell phone down, buckle up, slow down and drive sober. If you have been drinking, please call a sober friend, a cab or a ride share service to get you home safely."
The Dane County Sheriff's Office will also be conducting extra patrols to the same end, according to Fryer.