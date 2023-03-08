 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If the potential increases for some
locations within the Advisory area to receive greater snow
amounts, portions of the Advisory could be upgraded to a Winter
Storm Warning in the future.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison police increasing patrols in March to enforce alcohol, seatbelt laws

MADISON POLICE SQUAD CAR

(WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department will be doing extra patrols this March to enforce state seatbelt and alcohol laws.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the goal of these patrols is to make the public safer and prevent needless tragedies.

Fryer said someone is hurt or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin, and thousands of unbuckled passengers die every year in crashes throughout the U.S.

"The Madison Police Department needs your help to make our roads safer in 2023," Fryer said. "Please put your cell phone down, buckle up, slow down and drive sober.  If you have been drinking, please call a sober friend, a cab or a ride share service to get you home safely."

The Dane County Sheriff's Office will also be conducting extra patrols to the same end, according to Fryer.