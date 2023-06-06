Madison police introduce Virtual Response Initiative

MADISON (WKOW) – The Madison Police Department introduced Monday what they hope will be a revolutionary new way to report non-emergency crimes: The Virtual Response Initiative.
“We're trying to do something different to revolutionize and move this department forward into the 21st Century,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.
Through the program, Barnes said people who call 911 with a non-emergency — like vandalism or theft — will have the opportunity to schedule a Zoom meeting with an officer. On the virtual call, they can both show and tell what happened.
“One thing that we've learned since 2020, is that we can do a lot over our computer system and our smartphones,” Barnes said.
According to Barnes, the program provides victims a sense of privacy because no one will see a squad car parked in front of their home or business. He hopes that fact encourages more victims to come forward.
“Here we are in 2023, and we now have the option to talk and see the same person at the same time, to help establish relationships and solve problems,” Barnes said.
In addition to increasing privacy, Barnes said the program increases efficiency by eliminating the time it takes for officers to drive to victims, in turn, allowing them to take more reports.
“We think if we get it right, you can actually see a police officer and talk to a police officer in less amount of time it will take for an officer to drive there,” Barnes said.
Barnes says less driving also means less of a carbon footprint.
“When we can reduce our footprint of having to drive unnecessarily, that saves the community money, and also helps our environment,” Barnes said.
Another benefit of the program, according to Barnes, is that officers on light duty can perform the job. Such as, those returning from maternity leave or those who suffered an injury.
27 News tried out the new program through a mock Zoom with Madison Police Officer James Doll, who is currently on light duty because of an injury.
“It's been huge,” Doll said. “Great for my development.”
Barnes hopes the new initiative will inspire other cities in Wisconsin and beyond to follow suit.
“We do believe we're the first in Wisconsin to try this,” Barnes said. “This is going to be a virtual world soon; this is going to be a world where we're going to be able to leverage technology.”
Barnes said the Zoom links sent out are safe and secure and the virtual meetings are not recorded. The reports that arise from the meetings themselves, however, are subject to public records requests.
You can utilize the new program during regular business hours 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.