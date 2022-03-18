Madison police investigate after suspects shoot airsoft or bb gun toward woman walking dog

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is trying to figure out why an airsoft or bb gun was shot toward a woman walking her dog in Madison late Thursday night.
Police were called to the area of Ellen Avenue and Starker Avenue at about 11 p.m.
The victim said she was walking her dog. When she briefly stopped, a tan four-door sedan with at least two people inside pulled up to her. They started shouting expletives about the dog and then shot off an airsoft or bb gun approximately 20 to 25 times. The vehicle drove away.
The woman and her dog were not hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should call Madison Police at (608) 255-2345.