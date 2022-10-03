Madison police investigate another case of a stolen Kia

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is continuing to investigate stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles after an uptick in the past few months.
Ryan Kimberley from the police department said officers were called to the 900 block of East Mifflin Street at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a car theft.
Police said the victim parked their Kia Optima on Friday to go to a soccer game, and when they got back, the car was gone.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.