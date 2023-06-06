Madison police investigate former UW student in reaction to Boston sex crimes case

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police personnel are investigating the past actions of a former UW-Madison student after sex crime charges are lodged against him in Boston.
Matthew J. Nilo, 35, is accused of stranger sex crimes against four women during incidents in 2007 and 2008.
Nilo is an attorney living in New Jersey. Authorities in Massachusetts said he first became a person-of-interest in the older crimes through forensic investigative genealogy. They said FBI agents carried out surveillance of Nilo and obtained a drinking glass he used at a conference. Authorities said DNA from the glass matched the DNA of the suspect in the sex crimes.
A Suffolk County assistant district attorney said Nilo used threats and weapons to intimidate his victims, including a woman who was out jogging.
Earlier this month, Nilo entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him. Nilo's attorneys said Nilo will fight to show his innocence.
UW-Madison records show Nilo attended the school from September 2006 through May 2010. He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer declined to release information on any contacts between the department and Nilo during Nilo's time in the city as a student. But Fryer said what's been unearthed in Massachusetts sparked investigative work here.
"We are aware of the case and are working to see if there are any connections," Fryer said.
UW-Madison Police Department spokesperson Marc Lovicott said cases in his department were reviewed after department officials became aware of Nilo's past student status.
"They did indeed check and there are no obvious connections to any open, unsolved sexual assaults reported to us during the time frame in which he was enrolled here," Lovicott said.
But Nilo did have a number of contacts with area law enforcement during his tenure as a UW-Madison student.
UW-Madison Police reports show officers responded to Ogg Hall Feb. 9, 2007 and cited Nilo and two other students for underage drinking. Reports show Nilo declined to allow officers into his dormitory room, but citations were issued after Nilo and the others went into a common hallway and were interviewed.
Lovicott said Nilo was previously given warnings about underage drinking on two separate occasions in September 2006.
Madison Municipal Court records show Nilo was cited by Madison Police for disorderly conduct on Oct. 28, 2006. Records also show Nilo was cited at the Mifflin Street Block Party May 5, 2007 for underage possession of alcohol off of a licensed premise.
Records show Nilo failed to pay the total forfeitures associated with any of his known violations.
27 News reached out to one of Nilo's college roommates for more information on Nilo's time at UW-Madison. The former roommate lives in Boston. He told a 27 News reporter he may make a comment at a later time.
Psychology Department Professor and Associate Chair for Undergraduate Studies Anthony Auger was on faculty at the time of Nilo's presence in the department as a student. He's yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.
Nilo is scheduled to appear in court again in Massachusetts on June 12. His bail is $500,000.