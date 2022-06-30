Madison Police investigate shots fired near Alliant Energy Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near the Alliant Energy Center Wednesday night.
According to an incident report from Sgt. Christopher Keys, police were dispatched to a weapons offense in the area of the 2000 block of Fisher Street at about 8:30 p.m.
Officers located several shell casings, but did not find any property damage. No injuries were reported.
This shooting happened about three hours after another on Madison's north side. That one sent two people to the hospital with injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.