Madison Police investigate shots fired near city's south side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near the city's south side Friday night.
According to an incident report from Sgt. Ryan Gibson, police responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 300 block of Kent Lane just before 11:45 p.m.
Sgt. Gibson said while officers were on the scene, they found a nearby business with people inside was hit. No one was injured.
Officers found several shell casings. There are no suspects in custody at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.