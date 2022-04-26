Madison police investigate shots fired on south side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a gunshot was heard on the south side.
According to a release from Lt. David Meinert, at about 5:25 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Coho Street for reports of shots fired.
Witnesses told police they heard one gunshot. Officers looked around the area and found one spent casing on the ground.
No damage or injuries were reported.
If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers line at (608) 266-6014. You can remain anonymous.