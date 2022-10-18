Madison police investigate shots fired overnight on southwest side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after shots were fired overnight.
Sgt. Nathan Becker said officers were called to the 1000 block of Hathaway Drive at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired in the area.
When authorities got there, they found shell casings in the roadway. They also received video evidence.
Officers did not find any damage to homes or vehicles, and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should call Madison Police at (608) 255-2345.