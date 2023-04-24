Madison police investigate suspected homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide in the 1300 block of S. Midvale Blvd.
The suspect has not been identified. But MPD has identified Jose Duenas-Quinonez as a person of interest at this time.
At one point, police asked for the public's help in finding a 5-year-old who was unaccounted for and could have been with Duenas-Quinonez. That alert was canceled and police said they are "following up on information received on the location of these subjects."
Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information, they're asking you to contact police.
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Madison Police are responding to a shopping plaza off of Midvale Road near the Beltline.
Dane County dispatchers told 27 News officers were called there just after 4 p.m. Monday.
According to a 27 News crew on scene, the whole shopping center is closed down "for now."
This is a developing story.
Editor's Note: Madison police previously said they were looking for Duenas-Quinonez and an unaccounted for 5-year-old girl as part of their investigation. They identified the girl, and 27 News reported her name and shared her picture. Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Madison police said law enforcement was following up on information about where the two are and "there is no further need to attempt to locate" the girl or Duenas-Quinonez. 27 News removed the girl's name and picture from this web story.