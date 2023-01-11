Madison police investigating 2 sexual assaults in Greenbush Neighborhood

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after two people were sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Greenbush Neighborhood Tuesday night.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said two women reported were walking in the neighborhood when they were "approached and attacked" by a Hispanic man from behind.
Fryer said both women fought the man off and got to safety. Fryer said both attacks appeared to be sexual in nature.
The first attack happened near South Park and Erin Streets. She was able to fend the man off, but the person approached her again later near St. Mary's Hospital. Dispatchers told the woman to get help inside the hospital until officers arrived.
Minutes later, the man approached another woman from behind near Emerald and Orchard Streets. She left the area with the help of a concerned citizen.
Fryer said police are investigating each incident separately but believe there is a "possibility" that the same person was involved in both incidents.
Both victims described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his early twenties who was wearing dark clothing.
The Madison Police Department is collaborating with the UW-Madison Police Department and will provide extra resources to the area.
Anyone with information should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.