Madison police investigating after $6K of lottery tickets stolen from near east gas station

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after two men robbed a near east side gas station at gunpoint and stole over $6,000 in lottery tickets.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the BP on Sherman Avenue around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
She said two men dressed in black and wearing facemasks went into the store and displayed a gun.
Fryer said an employee was ordered to the ground at gunpoint while the other suspect went to the register. Cash and around $6,000 in lottery tickets were stolen.
Even though a K-9 unit was brought in to track the suspects, no arrests have been made.
No injuries were reported, and the investigation into this armed robbery is ongoing.