Madison police investigating after an ATM was stolen from a coffee shop

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating a burglary where an ATM was stolen from a east side coffee shop.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the EVP Coffee on E. Washington Ave. around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday after a general manager arrived to find the business had be broken into.
Responding officers reported that a wall was destroyed in order to remove the ATM. Other items inside the business, including potted plants and windows, were also damaged and broken.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.