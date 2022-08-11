 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison police investigating after an ATM was stolen from a coffee shop

  • Updated
Madison police

Squad cars are lined up outside the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating a burglary where an ATM was stolen from a east side coffee shop.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the EVP Coffee on E. Washington Ave. around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday after a general manager arrived to find the business had be broken into.

Responding officers reported that a wall was destroyed in order to remove the ATM. Other items inside the business, including potted plants and windows, were also damaged and broken.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you