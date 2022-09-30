 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison police investigating after attempted Kwik Trip robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison-Police1 logo

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after someone attempted to rob a Kwik Trip in the Shorewood Hills community early Friday morning.

Officer Ryan Kimberley said police responded to a Kwik Trip on University Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.

Staff told police a woman came into the store and said her boyfriend was outside with a gun and he was going to kill her if she did not rob the store.

Staff reported that they didn't see a gun, and Kimberly said when they didn't give her money, she ran. 

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Tags

Recommended for you