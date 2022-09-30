Madison police investigating after attempted Kwik Trip robbery

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after someone attempted to rob a Kwik Trip in the Shorewood Hills community early Friday morning.
Officer Ryan Kimberley said police responded to a Kwik Trip on University Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.
Staff told police a woman came into the store and said her boyfriend was outside with a gun and he was going to kill her if she did not rob the store.
Staff reported that they didn't see a gun, and Kimberly said when they didn't give her money, she ran.
If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.