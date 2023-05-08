Madison police investigating after bullet enters home through attic

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after finding an intact bullet inside a home's ceiling.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on Lancaster Court, located on the city's west side, around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.
The homeowners called authorities after hearing a loud noise and finding a small hole in the ceiling.
Fryer said officers found a fully intact bullet inside the home and determined it likely came into the home through the attic.
No one was hurt.