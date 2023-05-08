 Skip to main content
Madison police investigating after bullet enters home through attic

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after finding an intact bullet inside a home's ceiling. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on Lancaster Court, located on the city's west side, around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowners called authorities after hearing a loud noise and finding a small hole in the ceiling. 

Fryer said officers found a fully intact bullet inside the home and determined it likely came into the home through the attic.

No one was hurt. 

