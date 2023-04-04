Madison police investigating after bullet hole is found in west side condo

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after a woman found a bullet hole in her west side condo.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman called police after finding a bullet hole in her condo around noon on March 31.
The woman first saw the damage on the outside of her home, then found more damage in an interior wall.
Police found over a dozen shell casings in the road across the street. Fryer said police believe the shots were fired sometime overnight.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Fryer said anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.