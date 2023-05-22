Madison police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound over the weekend.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said multiple people reported hearing gunshots near Carnwood Road and Shefford Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Responding officers found a damaged truck on its side and several shell casings.
Fryer said the 24-year-old victim was parked on Carnwood Road when someone pulled up beside him and shot at him. He said he was trying to drive away when he crashed into the truck.
Fryer said no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.