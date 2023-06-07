Madison police investigating after people were shot with airsoft gun downtown

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after multiple people reported someone shot at them with an airsoft gun downtown.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers went to King Street and Wilson Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday.
There, a man told officers he was shot in the head and shoulder, but wasn't injured.
An hour later, another person reported someone was shooting at pedestrians with an airsoft gun. In this case, officers were sent to Wisconsin Avenue and W. Gilman Street.
Fryer said the department hasn't identified any suspects. No property damage was reported.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online through p3tips.com.