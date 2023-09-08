Madison police investigating after someone pulls gun during fight on city's south side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after someone pulled out a gun during a fight on the city's south side.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Frazier Avenue near Raywood around 11 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, people were running and driving away from the area.
Witnesses told officers they heard what sounded like gunfire, and officers found spent shell casings nearby.
Fryer said officers found an injured person, but he wasn't hit by gunfire.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.