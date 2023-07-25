Madison police investigating after vehicle found with bullet holes on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after officers found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it early Sunday morning.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Milwaukee Street near Portland Parkway around 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
No injuries were reported, but officers found a vehicle with "multiple bullet holes."
Fryer said no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.