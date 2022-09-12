Madison police investigating armed robbery at motel off of Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help while they investigate an armed robbery off of the Beltline.
According to MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko, officers responded to the Super 8 Motel off of the Beltline at about 2:15 a.m. because of a reported armed robbery.
Lisko reported the front desk attendant told police two men wearing masks came into the motel and implied that they had a firearm, although no gun was seen during the robbery.
The men demanded money from the employee and Lisko said they took all the money from the register, leaving the area after making threats to the employee.
Lisko said MPD is actively reviewing evidence but asks you have any information on the incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com