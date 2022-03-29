Madison Police investigating arson at tiny home encampment

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police and Madison Fire departments are investigating an arson within the city's tiny home encampment.
According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers responded to the encampment around 1:20 p.m. after a man lit his cabin on fire.
An incident report from Madison Fire stated by the time crews arrived, the cabin had burned to the ground. The damage of the destroyed cabin is estimated to be worth around $15,500.
The man is a resident of the encampment and has not been taken into custody. No one was injured and no other cabins were damaged.