Madison police investigating attempted burglary of east side gas station

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say they are investigating an attempted burglary at an east side gas station.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to a Mobile gas station on Cottage Grove Road shortly after 4 a.m. for an alarm.

When officers arrived, they found a broken window.

Officers worked with employees of the gas station, determining no one entered the building and nothing was stolen.

This was the fifth burglary or attempted burglary targeting a Madison gas station this week. Lisko said MPD Burglary Crimes Unit is actively investigating and reviewing evidence related to this and other recent crimes.

If you have information regarding any of these cases, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-4016. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.