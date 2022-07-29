Madison police investigating break in at Michael's Frozen Custard

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department is investigating a break in at Michael's Frozen Custard.
MPD says the business, located on Atwood Avenue, was broken into Thursday morning.
Originally, the suspect tried to enter through the front doors by using a crowbar, but when that didn't work, they entered through the drive-thru window.
Police say money was stolen during the incident.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.