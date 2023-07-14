 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison police investigating city's 8th homicide of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison shooting on 7-13-2023

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says Thursday's shooting on the east side is now being investigated as the city's 8th homicide of the year.

Barnes says a 20-year-old man was shot outside an apartment complex at Milwaukee St. and Milky Way Thursday afternoon. Barnes said the 20-year-old died at the hospital Thursday.

He said the victim sustained more than one gunshot wound but could not comment on the exact number until an autopsy is complete. 

The police chief says officers believe the victim was hit during an exchange of gunfire between two groups. Barnes says bullets also hit multiple buildings and multiple vehicles. He says it was "truly a blessing" that no one else was hurt.

Barnes says investigators recovered 60 shell casings from the scene. Adding a captain on scene told him he hasn't seen that many casings at a scene in a very long time.

The victim's identity will be confirmed by the medical examiner.

No one has been arrested and the chief said they are still searching for a suspect or suspects. 

He's asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Madison police or Madison Area Crimestoppers. 

Tags

Recommended for you