Madison police investigating city's 8th homicide of the year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says Thursday's shooting on the east side is now being investigated as the city's 8th homicide of the year.
Barnes says a 20-year-old man was shot outside an apartment complex at Milwaukee St. and Milky Way Thursday afternoon. Barnes said the 20-year-old died at the hospital Thursday.
He said the victim sustained more than one gunshot wound but could not comment on the exact number until an autopsy is complete.
The police chief says officers believe the victim was hit during an exchange of gunfire between two groups. Barnes says bullets also hit multiple buildings and multiple vehicles. He says it was "truly a blessing" that no one else was hurt.
Barnes says investigators recovered 60 shell casings from the scene. Adding a captain on scene told him he hasn't seen that many casings at a scene in a very long time.
The victim's identity will be confirmed by the medical examiner.
No one has been arrested and the chief said they are still searching for a suspect or suspects.
He's asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Madison police or Madison Area Crimestoppers.