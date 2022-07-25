Madison Police investigating early morning motorcycle crash near East Towne Mall

MADISON (WKOW)— The Madison Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning motorcycle crash, which two people ran from.
According to spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the call came in around 2:15 a.m. from an individual who heard a crash and screaming at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Continental Lane. The witness also said they saw two people running from the scene.
With help from the State Traffic Operations Center, MPD learned information about the direction of traffic and pre-crash driving behaviors. Cameras also captured the driver being picked up in another vehicle, but the passenger continued to run from the scene.
Fryer said a K9 officer was unsuccessful in tracking the individuals.