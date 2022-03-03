Madison Police investigating false active shooter report at Leopold Elementary School

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police reports it's investigating a false report of a school shooting at a Madison elementary school Wednesday.
According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the report of an active school shooting at Leopold Elementary School came in around 3 p.m.
Fryer said responding officers quickly determined it was a false report. Students had already been dismissed for the day at the time of the incident.
"At this time it is not believed this incident relates to the recent threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High School," Fryer said.
MPD is providing extra patrols at Madison Memorial after multiple threats, three days in a row.
MPD is working with staff at Leopold on the investigation and are trying to determine the source of the false report.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.