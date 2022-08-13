Madison Police investigating fatal shooting on city's north side

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a man was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Northport Drive and Sherman Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Friday.
Officers immediately began living-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fryer said the shooting "does not appear to be random."
The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. MPD's Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
