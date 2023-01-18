 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, with a brief period of freezing rain also
possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison police investigating gunshot heard on city's north side

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights MGN

MADISON (WKOW)  Madison police are investigating a gunshot heard on the city's north side, though no signs of a shooting were found.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said multiple people heard a gunshot around 8:20 p.m. on Monday in the area of Fordem Avenue.

Fryer said video shows there was "some type of incident" in a nearby business parking lot around the time of the incident and a vehicle fled from the scene.

No injuries were reported, and officers couldn't find any casings or property damage.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

