Madison police investigating gunshot heard on city's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating a gunshot heard on the city's north side, though no signs of a shooting were found.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said multiple people heard a gunshot around 8:20 p.m. on Monday in the area of Fordem Avenue.
Fryer said video shows there was "some type of incident" in a nearby business parking lot around the time of the incident and a vehicle fled from the scene.
No injuries were reported, and officers couldn't find any casings or property damage.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.