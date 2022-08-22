Madison police investigating report of fight involving 40 people

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a report of a "large fight" that broke out on the city's near east side early Sunday morning.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to Great Gray Drive near Valor Way around 12:30 a.m. after multiple peopled called reporting hearing possible gunshots and the fight.
MPD and other agencies responded. Fryer said around 40 people were involved, but when authorities arrived there was no active fighting and no one wanted to talk with police.
Fryer reported officers didn't find shell casings or anyone hurt.