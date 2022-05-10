 Skip to main content
Madison Police investigating reports of group claiming responsibility for arson at anti-abortion group headquarters

  • Updated
WI Family Action arson

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department is investigating a claim that a group called "Jane's Revenge" caused the fire at a pro-life organization headquarters early Sunday morning. 

"The Madison Police Department is aware of a group claiming responsibility for the arson at Wisconsin Family Action and are working with our federal partners to determine the veracity of that claim," the statement reads. "We take all information and tips related to this case seriously and are working to vet each and every one. We encourage anyone with information about this arson to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014." 

Robert Evans, a journalist with Bellingcat, first reported the claim from Jane's Revenge Tuesday morning. On Twitter, Evan's said he was provided a statement from an anonymous source but had not been in contact with the group directly

As of Monday, no arrests have been made in connection to the fire. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

